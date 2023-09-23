The Liberty Flames (3-0) face a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Florida International Panthers (3-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Liberty has the 69th-ranked defense this season (22.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with 40.7 points per game. From an offensive angle, Florida International is generating 25.3 points per game (85th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS defensively (22.5 points given up per game).

Florida International vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Florida International Liberty 341.3 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 494.7 (30th) 429 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (65th) 123.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.3 (7th) 217.8 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.3 (52nd) 7 (113th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has compiled 867 yards (216.8 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 64 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 47 times for 291 yards (72.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has collected 122 yards (on 18 carries) with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has hauled in 370 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has eight receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Bracey's 11 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 763 passing yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (63.7 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 221 yards on the ground.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 252 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 205 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Elijah Smoot has hauled in five grabs for 102 yards, an average of 34 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

