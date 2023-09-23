The Liberty Flames (3-0) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 52.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-10.5) 53.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Florida International vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Florida International has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Liberty has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Florida International 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.