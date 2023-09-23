Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) visit the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Memorial Stadium. Florida State is favored by 2.5 points. The game has a point total set at 55.5.

Florida State is compiling 462.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 33rd in the FBS. On defense, the Seminoles rank 101st, surrendering 391.7 yards per contest. Clemson's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 20th-best in the FBS with 40.3 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 19.7 points per game, which ranks 48th.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Clemson Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -2.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -135 +110

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Each of Florida State's three games with a set total have hit the over.

Florida State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Florida State has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles a 57.4% chance to win.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 729 passing yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (32 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 35 times for 194 yards (64.7 per game), scoring four times.

Johnny Wilson's leads his squad with 209 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 21 targets).

Keon Coleman has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 170 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell's seven catches have turned into 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Kalen DeLoach paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 10 tackles.

Tatum Bethune, Florida State's top tackler, has 12 tackles and one TFL this year.

Renardo Green leads the team with one interception, while also putting up nine tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

