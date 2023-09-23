The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) take on the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Offensively, Florida ranks 68th in the FBS with 29.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 31st in points allowed (256.3 points allowed per contest). Charlotte is compiling 23.0 points per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.3 points per game (89th-ranked) on defense.

Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Charlotte 418.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.3 (103rd) 256.3 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.0 (99th) 174.3 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (80th) 244.0 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (103rd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 1 (124th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 692 pass yards for Florida, completing 75.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 281 yards on 41 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Montrell Johnson has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 148 yards (49.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with four grabs for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 20 catches for 258 yards (86.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes for 104 yards (34.7 yards per game) this year.

Jonathan Odom has a total of 72 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 330 yards on 25-of-33 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Jalon Jones has carried the ball 32 times for 196 yards, with two touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has run for 117 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 197 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 15 catches on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has put up a 141-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Bryce Kennon has racked up 107 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

