Florida vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Charlotte matchup.
Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Florida vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-28)
|49.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida (-27.5)
|49.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
