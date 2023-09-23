The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) are a massive 28-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Charlotte 49ers (1-2). The contest's over/under is 48.5.

Florida is averaging 29.7 points per game on offense this season (70th in the FBS), and is giving up 15.7 points per game (31st) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, Charlotte is accumulating 23 points per contest (98th-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FBS on defense (27.3 points surrendered per game).

Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

Florida vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida -28 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Week 4 SEC Betting Trends

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time this season Florida is playing as the moneyline favorite.

Florida has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Gators' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 75.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne has 281 rushing yards on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Montrell Johnson has carried the ball 30 times for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 59 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 258 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes for 104 yards (34.7 yards per game) this year.

Jonathan Odom has been the target of eight passes and compiled eight receptions for 72 yards, an average of 24 yards per contest.

Scooby Williams paces the team with one sack, and also has two TFL and 11 tackles.

Florida's leading tackler, Shemar James, has 17 tackles and two TFL this year.

Devin Moore has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

