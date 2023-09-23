Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) against the Miami Marlins (79-75) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-1) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with 37 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious 30 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (638 total runs).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule