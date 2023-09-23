Marlins vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) against the Miami Marlins (79-75) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-1) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will answer the bell for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have come away with 37 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has been victorious 30 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (638 total runs).
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
|September 18
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
|September 19
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 20
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 22
|Brewers
|L 16-1
|JT Chargois vs Corbin Burnes
|September 23
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Freddy Peralta
|September 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 28
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Tylor Megill
|September 29
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.