Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) against the Miami Marlins (79-75) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-1) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

  • The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
  • The Marlins have come away with 37 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Miami has been victorious 30 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (638 total runs).
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 Braves W 16-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
September 18 Mets L 2-1 Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
September 19 Mets W 4-3 Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
September 20 Mets L 8-3 Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
September 22 Brewers L 16-1 JT Chargois vs Corbin Burnes
September 23 Brewers - Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
September 24 Brewers - Edward Cabrera vs Freddy Peralta
September 26 @ Mets - Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
September 27 @ Mets - Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
September 28 @ Mets - TBA vs Tylor Megill
September 29 @ Pirates - Jesús Luzardo vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.