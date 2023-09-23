Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-120). The total is 7 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 7 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 37, or 45.7%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a record of 26-40 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 72 of 153 chances this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-35 35-40 36-29 42-46 58-58 20-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.