The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Mark Canha for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 159 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 638 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (10-9) for his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Luzardo has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Braves W 16-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets L 8-3 Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers L 16-1 Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers - Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/28/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill 9/29/2023 Pirates - Away Jesús Luzardo -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.