When the Miami Marlins (79-75) play the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, September 23 at 4:10 PM ET, Jesus Luzardo will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 194).

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (-105). The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.84 ERA)

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 48 (60.8%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 48-31 (winning 60.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Marlins have come away with 37 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 30-42 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 14th 3rd

