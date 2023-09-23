Christian Yelich leads the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) into a matchup versus the Miami Marlins (79-75) following his two-homer performance in a 16-1 victory over the Marlins. It starts at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (5-1) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (10-9).

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.84 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins are sending Luzardo (10-9) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.84 ERA and 194 strikeouts through 166 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

In 30 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.84, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.

Luzardo is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season.

Luzardo will try to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In seven of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .240 batting average, and is 25th in the league with 1231 total hits and 16th in MLB action with 702 runs scored. They have the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.387) and are 23rd in all of MLB with 161 home runs.

Luzardo has pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff (5-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, a 5.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .758 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Brandon Woodruff vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.404) and 159 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 6-for-32 in one game against the right-hander this season.

