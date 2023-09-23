Big Ten action features the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Terrapins are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Maryland vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline
BetMGM Maryland (-7.5) 53.5 -300 +240
FanDuel Maryland (-7.5) 53.5 -310 +245

Week 4 Odds

Maryland vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

  • Maryland has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Terrapins have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Michigan State has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.
  • The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Maryland & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
Michigan State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

