The Miami Hurricanes should win their game against the Temple Owls at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Miami (FL) vs. Temple? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Temple (+23.5) Over (45.5) Miami (FL) 31, Temple 21

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

The Hurricanes haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 45.5, two points fewer than the average total in Miami (FL) games thus far this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 8.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

The Owls' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

The average point total for Temple this season is 10 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 44.7 14.3 44.7 14.3 -- -- Temple 24 22 32.5 15 7 36

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.