AAC foes square off when the Rice Owls (2-1) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 58 for this matchup.

Rice is averaging 37.3 points per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and ranks 93rd on the other side of the ball with 28.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, South Florida ranks 74th in the FBS (382.0 total yards per game) and 99th on the other side of the ball (389.3 total yards allowed per game).

South Florida vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Rice vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -2.5 -110 -110 58 -110 -110 -140 +115

Week 4 AAC Betting Trends

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

None of South Florida's two games with a set total this year have hit the over.

South Florida has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

South Florida has been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 450 yards on 49-of-96 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 275 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has been given 41 carries and totaled 210 yards.

Sean Atkins has racked up 142 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Khafre Brown has put together a 109-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught six passes on 12 targets.

Naiem Simmons' 16 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Daquan Evans has collected 3.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler, South Florida's tackle leader, has 15 tackles this year.

Logan Berryhill has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 11 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.