UCF vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Big 12 action features the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) taking on the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup in this article.
UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
UCF vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|52.5
|-225
|+175
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- BYU vs Kansas
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- UCLA vs Utah
- NC State vs Virginia
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- SMU vs TCU
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
UCF vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- UCF has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.
- Kansas State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.