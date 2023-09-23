Big 12 action features the Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) taking on the UCF Knights (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 52.5 -225 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel - 52.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

UCF vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

UCF has covered twice in three games with a spread this year.

Kansas State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.