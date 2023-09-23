CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Week 4 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving CUSA teams. See the article below to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (according to our computer model), which include taking Western Kentucky +3.5 against Troy as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!
Best Week 4 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Western Kentucky +3.5 vs. Troy
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 9.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Colorado State +3 vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 7.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Louisiana Tech +20.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 12.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 4 CUSA Total Bets
Over 51.5 - Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Projected Total: 64.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 54 - Liberty vs. Florida International
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers
- Projected Total: 59.2 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 58.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Troy
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 4 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|3-0 (1-0 CUSA)
|40.7 / 22.7
|494.7 / 344.0
|Florida International
|3-1 (0-1 CUSA)
|25.3 / 22.5
|341.3 / 429.0
|Jacksonville State
|2-1 (1-0 CUSA)
|27.3 / 15.7
|344.0 / 322.3
|Western Kentucky
|2-1 (0-0 CUSA)
|34.3 / 36.3
|394.0 / 490.0
|Louisiana Tech
|2-2 (1-0 CUSA)
|31.0 / 29.0
|406.5 / 381.3
|New Mexico State
|2-2 (0-1 CUSA)
|33.0 / 28.0
|461.5 / 391.8
|Middle Tennessee
|1-2 (0-0 CUSA)
|20.3 / 31.0
|334.7 / 382.7
|UTEP
|1-3 (0-1 CUSA)
|14.8 / 25.0
|359.5 / 379.5
|Sam Houston
|0-2 (0-0 CUSA)
|1.5 / 13.5
|132.5 / 257.5
Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.