CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
As we roll into Week 4 of the college football season, there are seven games involving teams from the CUSA on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers
|6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Mexico State Aggies at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
|12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 24
|Spectrum Sports
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.