The Miami Dolphins (2-0) will play the Denver Broncos (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Dolphins against the Broncos is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Dolphins were leading after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in six games .

Looking at the first quarter last year, Miami averaged 5.1 points on offense (10th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

The Broncos were winning after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in three games last season.

In the first quarter last season, the Broncos averaged 3.2 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.5 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Dolphins won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Miami averaged 7.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

The Broncos outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last year, lost the second quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in seven games.

The Broncos' offense averaged 6.5 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they surrendered 6.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last season, Miami's offense averaged 5.5 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it gave up 3.1 points on average in the third quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Broncos won the third quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last season, the Broncos averaged 2.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 2.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Dolphins' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and tied five times.

Miami's offense averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter last season. It allowed 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Broncos won the fourth quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Broncos averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.4 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Dolphins were leading after the first half in five games, were losing after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in three games.

In the first half, Miami averaged 12.7 points scored on offense last season (ninth-ranked). It surrendered an average of 13.9 points on defense (30th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Broncos had the lead seven times, were losing eight times, and were knotted up two times.

Offensively, the Broncos averaged 9.7 points in the first half (20th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 11.2 points on average in the first half (15th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (5-4 record in those games), were outscored seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

Offensively, Miami averaged 10.7 points in the second half (14th-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 9.5 points on average in the second half (12th-ranked).

The Broncos outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season (5-3 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (0-8), and tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

In the second half last year, the Broncos averaged 8.2 points scored on offense (29th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 8.2 points on defense (second-ranked).

