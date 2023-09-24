A victory by the Miami Dolphins over the Denver Broncos is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET (at Hard Rock Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Dolphins compiled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and they ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game. The Broncos ranked worst in scoring offense last season (16.9 points per game), but they played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-6.5) Over (48) Dolphins 30, Broncos 23

The Dolphins have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Dolphins covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

A total of eight Miami games last season hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 1.1 more than the average point total for Dolphins games a year ago.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Broncos were an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Denver and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Broncos games averaged 41.4 total points last season, 6.6 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Broncos 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 23.4 23.5 21.6 15.5 24.9 30.6 Denver 16.9 21.1 18 18.3 15.9 23.7

