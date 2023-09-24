Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1300, the Miami Dolphins are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.
- Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 away.
- Miami won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).
- On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).
- Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.
Dolphins Player Futures
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|W 36-34
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|W 24-17
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+1000
