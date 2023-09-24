At +1300, the Miami Dolphins are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +100

+100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 away.

Miami won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).

Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +3000 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000 3 September 24 Broncos - +12500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +10000 6 October 15 Panthers - +25000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +750 8 October 29 Patriots - +10000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +10000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +6600 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +6600 16 December 24 Cowboys - +800 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1200 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

