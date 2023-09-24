At +1300, the Miami Dolphins are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC East: +100
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300

Miami Betting Insights

  • Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.
  • Miami put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th defensively with 337.8 yards allowed per game.
  • Last year the Dolphins were 6-2 at home and 3-6 away.
  • Miami won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.
  • The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

  • Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
  • Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
  • In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).
  • On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (55.7 per game).
  • Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +3000
2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +10000
3 September 24 Broncos - +12500
4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000
5 October 8 Giants - +10000
6 October 15 Panthers - +25000
7 October 22 @ Eagles - +750
8 October 29 Patriots - +10000
9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600
BYE - - - -
11 November 19 Raiders - +10000
12 November 24 @ Jets - +6600
13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000
14 December 11 Titans - +6600
15 December 17 Jets - +6600
16 December 24 Cowboys - +800
17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1200
18 January 7 Bills - +1000

