Dolphins vs. Broncos Injury Report — Week 3
Peruse the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (2-0), which currently has 10 players listed, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup against the Denver Broncos (0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM .
In their most recent game, the Dolphins won 24-17 over the New England Patriots.
Last time out, the Broncos were beaten by the Washington Commanders 35-33.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|Out
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|Out
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Dolphins Season Insights (2022)
- The Dolphins put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last year (sixth in NFL), and they gave up 337.8 yards per game (18th) on defense.
- On offense, Miami ranked 11th in the NFL with 23.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in points allowed (337.8 points allowed per contest).
- The Dolphins owned the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.
- Miami sported the 25th-ranked offense last season in terms of rushing yards (99.2 per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 103.0 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Dolphins forced 14 total turnovers (30th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -7, the fifth-worst in the league.
Dolphins vs. Broncos Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-6)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-275), Broncos (+220)
- Total: 47 points
