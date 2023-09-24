Peruse the injury report for the Miami Dolphins (2-0), which currently has 10 players listed, as the Dolphins ready for their matchup against the Denver Broncos (0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM .

In their most recent game, the Dolphins won 24-17 over the New England Patriots.

Last time out, the Broncos were beaten by the Washington Commanders 35-33.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin Doubtful Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Concussion Out Tyler Kroft TE Back Questionable Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Back Questionable Raekwon Davis DT Wrist Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Garett Bolles OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hip Out Frank Clark OLB Hip Out Mike Purcell DL Ankle Questionable

Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Dolphins Season Insights (2022)

The Dolphins put up 364.5 yards per game on offense last year (sixth in NFL), and they gave up 337.8 yards per game (18th) on defense.

On offense, Miami ranked 11th in the NFL with 23.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in points allowed (337.8 points allowed per contest).

The Dolphins owned the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (234.8 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking fourth-best with 265.4 passing yards per game.

Miami sported the 25th-ranked offense last season in terms of rushing yards (99.2 per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 103.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins forced 14 total turnovers (30th in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -7, the fifth-worst in the league.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-6)

Dolphins (-6) Moneyline: Dolphins (-275), Broncos (+220)

Dolphins (-275), Broncos (+220) Total: 47 points

