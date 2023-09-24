The Miami Dolphins (2-0) host the Denver Broncos (0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV: CBS

Dolphins Insights (2022)

The Dolphins racked up 23.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 21.1 per matchup the Broncos gave up.

The Dolphins racked up 44.5 more yards per game (364.5) than the Broncos allowed per outing (320) last season.

Last year Miami racked up 99.2 rushing yards per game, 10.6 fewer than Denver allowed per outing (109.8).

The Dolphins had 21 giveaways last year, while the Broncos had 23 takeaways.

Dolphins Home Performance (2022)

The Dolphins scored 21.6 points per game in home games (1.8 less than their overall average), and conceded 15.5 at home (eight less than overall).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate 357.1 yards per game and conceded 292.3. That's less than they gained (364.5) and allowed (337.8) overall.

Miami accumulated 257.8 passing yards per game at home (7.6 less than its overall average), and gave up 213.4 at home (21.4 less than overall).

At home, the Dolphins racked up 99.4 rushing yards per game and conceded 78.9. That's more than they gained overall (99.2), and less than they allowed (103).

The Dolphins converted 34.4% of third downs in home games (1.8% lower than their overall average), and conceded 34.3% at home (7.3% lower than overall).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 36-34 CBS 9/17/2023 at New England W 24-17 NBC 9/24/2023 Denver - CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina - CBS

