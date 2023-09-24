The Miami Dolphins (2-0) square off against the Denver Broncos (0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Dolphins and Broncos recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 6.5 48 -300 +230

Dolphins vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins and their opponents went over 48 combined points in eight of 17 games last season.

Miami had an average point total of 46.9 in its contests last season, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins beat the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

The Dolphins finished with a 7-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).

Miami played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 48 points in five of 17 outings.

The average over/under for Denver's outings last year was 41.4, 6.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Broncos were 6-9-0 last year.

The Broncos won two of the nine games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Denver was at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Dolphins 23.4 11 23.5 24 46.9 8 Broncos 16.9 32 21.1 14 41.4 5

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47 Implied Team Total AVG 26 26.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-8-0 5-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 1-7-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.3 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-5 3-2 0-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

