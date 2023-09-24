According to oddsmakers, the Miami Dolphins (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (0-2). For this game, an over/under of 48.5 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Dolphins as they ready for this matchup against the Broncos. As the Broncos ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 3 Odds

Miami vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Miami's record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.

The Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more last year.

Out of 17 Miami games last year, eight went over the total.

Denver beat the spread six times in 17 games last year.

The Broncos covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in three of three opportunities last year.

Last season, six of Denver's 17 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.