Jaylen Waddle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Waddle's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 3, Waddle has eight receptions for 164 yards -- 20.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for -2 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Keep an eye on Waddle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 0 Rec Tyreek Hill (LP/ankle): 16 Rec; 255 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Julian Hill (LP/ankle): 16 Rec; 255 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Waddle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 8 164 69 0 20.5

Waddle Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0

Rep Jaylen Waddle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.