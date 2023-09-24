Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) and Miami Marlins (80-75) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-9) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (6-7) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The last 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 38, or 46.3%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won 23 of 53 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (643 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule