Christian Yelich and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. Miami games have gone over the point total three straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 7.3 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 38, or 46.3%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has entered 53 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 23-30 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 73 of its 154 chances.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-35 35-40 37-29 42-46 59-58 20-17

