Edward Cabrera will try to control Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when they take on his Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 160 home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 643 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Cabrera (6-7) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets.

He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Cabrera has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Edward Cabrera Jose Butto 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets L 8-3 Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers L 16-1 Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers - Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/28/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill 9/29/2023 Pirates - Away Jesús Luzardo - 9/30/2023 Pirates - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.