The Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) and the Miami Marlins (80-75) will square off on Sunday, September 24 at LoanDepot park, with Freddy Peralta getting the ball for the Brewers and Edward Cabrera toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The total for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-9, 3.65 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (6-7, 4.35 ERA)

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 33-22 (60%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (46.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won 23 of 53 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 14th 3rd

