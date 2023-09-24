The Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) and Miami Marlins (80-75) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (12-9) for the Brewers and Edward Cabrera (6-7) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-9, 3.65 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (6-7, 4.35 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.

Cabrera has collected three quality starts this year.

Cabrera will try to secure his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 20 outings this season.

Edward Cabrera vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.387) and ranks 23rd in home runs hit (162) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 24th in the league with 1238 total hits and 17th in MLB action scoring 706 runs.

Cabrera has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (12-9) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 29 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth.

Freddy Peralta vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 643 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .258 for the campaign with 160 home runs, 24th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 2-for-21 with a home run and an RBI over 6 1/3 innings.

