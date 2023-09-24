Will Salvon Ahmed Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Salvon Ahmed did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Ahmed's stats on this page.
Ahmed has season stats which include 24 rushing yards on six carries (4.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on six targets for 28 yards.
Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Dolphins have no other RB on the injury list.
Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ahmed 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|6
|24
|0
|4.0
|6
|3
|28
|0
Ahmed Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|13
|0
|3
|28
|0
