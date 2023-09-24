Salvon Ahmed did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Ahmed's stats on this page.

Ahmed has season stats which include 24 rushing yards on six carries (4.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on six targets for 28 yards.

Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Groin

The Dolphins have no other RB on the injury list.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Ahmed 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 24 0 4.0 6 3 28 0

Ahmed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0

