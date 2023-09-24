Which team has the advantage under center when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (2-0) play Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats Russell Wilson 13 Games Played 15 64.8% Completion % 60.5% 3,548 (272.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,524 (234.9) 25 Touchdowns 16 8 Interceptions 11 70 (5.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 277 (18.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Other Matchup Previews

Broncos Defensive Stats

Last season, the Broncos' defense was 14th in the NFL with 21.1 points allowed per game and eighth with 320 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Denver was midde-of-the-road last season, ranking 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,574 (210.2 per game).

Against the run, the Broncos' D was locking things down last season, as it ranked 10th in the league with 1,866 total rushing yards allowed. In terms of rushing TDs, the team ranked 10th with 12 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Denver ranked second in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.1%. It was seventh in red-zone percentage allowed at 51.1%.

Dolphins Defensive Stats

Last season, the Dolphins ranked 24th in the league with 23.5 points allowed per contest, and they ranked 18th in total yards allowed with 337.8 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Miami ranked 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 234.8, and it ranked 26th in passing TDs allowed (27).

Against the run, the Dolphins' D was firing on all cylinders, with 1,751 rushing yards allowed last season (sixth-fewest in NFL).

On defense, Miami ranked 24th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 41.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 23rd at 59.3%.

