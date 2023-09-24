Will Tyler Kroft Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Kroft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Check out Kroft's stats below.
In terms of last year's season stats, Kroft was targeted five times and had four catches for 57 yards (14.3 per reception) and zero TDs.
Tyler Kroft Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Back
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Tyreek Hill (LP/ankle): 16 Rec; 255 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Julian Hill (LP/ankle): 16 Rec; 255 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Jaylen Waddle (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kroft 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|57
|14
|0
|14.3
Kroft Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|28
|0
