Tyler Kroft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Check out Kroft's stats below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Kroft was targeted five times and had four catches for 57 yards (14.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Kroft's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyler Kroft Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Back

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Tyreek Hill (LP/ankle): 16 Rec; 255 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Julian Hill (LP/ankle): 16 Rec; 255 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Jaylen Waddle (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kroft 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 57 14 0 14.3

Kroft Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 8 @Rams 1 1 6 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 14 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 1 1 28 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.