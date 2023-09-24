Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Hill has been targeted 24 times and has 16 catches for 255 yards (15.9 per reception) and three TDs.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 0 Rec
- Julian Hill (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
- Jaylen Waddle (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|24
|16
|255
|61
|3
|15.9
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
