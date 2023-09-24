Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Hill has been targeted 24 times and has 16 catches for 255 yards (15.9 per reception) and three TDs.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Tyler Kroft (LP/back): 0 Rec Julian Hill (LP/ankle): 0 Rec Jaylen Waddle (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 164 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Dolphins vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 24 16 255 61 3 15.9

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1

