The Miami Dolphins have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 25.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 away from home.

Miami won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 7-3 as the favorite last season.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

On defense last year, Christian Wilkins helped lead the way with 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +6600 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

