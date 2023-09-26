Bryan De La Cruz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 64.8% of his 145 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 145), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in 50 games this season (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|71
|.293
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.272
|.449
|SLG
|.388
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|37
|64/19
|K/BB
|72/20
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (3-0) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
