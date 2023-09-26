The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 64.8% of his 145 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 145), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in 50 games this season (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 71 .293 AVG .223 .339 OBP .272 .449 SLG .388 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 37 64/19 K/BB 72/20 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings