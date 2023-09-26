As of September 26, the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the league.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -140

-140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, surrendering 337.8 yards per game.

The Dolphins put up a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 away last year.

When the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).

Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Christian Wilkins helped lead the way with 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +8000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +12500 6 October 15 Panthers - +30000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +8000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +15000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

