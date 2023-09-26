On Tuesday, Garrett Hampson (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Hampson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hampson has had an RBI in 18 games this season (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.6%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .289 AVG .279 .381 OBP .331 .411 SLG .387 9 XBH 7 1 HR 2 12 RBI 11 25/12 K/BB 36/8 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings