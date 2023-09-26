Garrett Hampson vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Garrett Hampson (.290 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Hampson has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hampson has had an RBI in 18 games this season (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.6%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.289
|AVG
|.279
|.381
|OBP
|.331
|.411
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|25/12
|K/BB
|36/8
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
