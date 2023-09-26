Jake Burger vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jake Burger (.794 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 118 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 136 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.3% of them.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|40
|.374
|AVG
|.171
|.430
|OBP
|.228
|.582
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|16
|17/5
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.