On Tuesday, Jake Burger (.794 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Brewers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 118 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .251 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Burger has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 136 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.3% of them.

In 22.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 40 .374 AVG .171 .430 OBP .228 .582 SLG .390 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 17 RBI 16 17/5 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings