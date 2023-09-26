After batting .206 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has driven in a run in 29 games this year (31.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 34 of 91 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .256 AVG .240 .318 OBP .280 .488 SLG .415 17 XBH 13 10 HR 8 26 RBI 22 62/14 K/BB 51/9 12 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings