Jazz Chisholm vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .206 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Brewers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .248.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 91), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 29 games this year (31.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 91 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.256
|AVG
|.240
|.318
|OBP
|.280
|.488
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|22
|62/14
|K/BB
|51/9
|12
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Lucchesi (3-0) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
