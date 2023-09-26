Jon Berti vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jon Berti (hitting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .284.
- Berti enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with three homers.
- In 61.7% of his games this season (74 of 120), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (4.2%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.8% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (36 of 120), with two or more runs eight times (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.283
|AVG
|.285
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.391
|SLG
|.376
|13
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|42/14
|7
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.