On Tuesday, Jon Berti (hitting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .284.

Berti enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with three homers.

In 61.7% of his games this season (74 of 120), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (4.2%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 20.8% of his games this season, Berti has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (36 of 120), with two or more runs eight times (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 58 .283 AVG .285 .316 OBP .333 .391 SLG .376 13 XBH 10 3 HR 3 20 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 42/14 7 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings