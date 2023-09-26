Jorge Soler vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 101st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Soler is batting .471 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 85 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- In 32 games this season, he has gone deep (24.1%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has had an RBI in 44 games this year (33.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (57 of 133), with two or more runs 14 times (10.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.248
|AVG
|.246
|.319
|OBP
|.355
|.488
|SLG
|.538
|29
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|20
|35
|RBI
|38
|69/27
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 185 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lucchesi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.