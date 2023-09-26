The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .247 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 101st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Soler is batting .471 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 85 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In 32 games this season, he has gone deep (24.1%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has had an RBI in 44 games this year (33.1%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (57 of 133), with two or more runs 14 times (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 63 .248 AVG .246 .319 OBP .355 .488 SLG .538 29 XBH 29 16 HR 20 35 RBI 38 69/27 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings