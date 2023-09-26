On Tuesday, Josh Bell (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .248 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks.

In 66.9% of his 145 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.6% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.0% of his games this season (42 of 145), with two or more runs eight times (5.5%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 23 .240 AVG .264 .314 OBP .333 .371 SLG .448 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 22 RBI 9 39/19 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

