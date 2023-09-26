Josh Bell vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Bell (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .248 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks.
- In 66.9% of his 145 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.6% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.0% of his games this season (42 of 145), with two or more runs eight times (5.5%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|23
|.240
|AVG
|.264
|.314
|OBP
|.333
|.371
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|9
|39/19
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Mets rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.