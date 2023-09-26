Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Mets (71-85) versus the Miami Marlins (81-75) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 26.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (9-6) for the Marlins and Joey Lucchesi (3-0) for the Mets.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won 40, or 60.6%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has entered 50 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 33-17 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 649 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Marlins' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.

