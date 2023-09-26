Luis Arraez and Jeff McNeil will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Miami Marlins and New York Mets meet at Citi Field on Tuesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Marlins (-130). The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -130 +105 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins are 40-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.6% of those games).

Miami has gone 33-17 (winning 66% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Miami has played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-76-6).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-35 35-40 38-29 42-46 60-58 20-17

