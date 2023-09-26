Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins play Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with 163 home runs. They average one per game.

Miami's .406 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Marlins have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (649 total).

The Marlins are 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

Marlins batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Miami's 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 154 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Garrett is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Garrett will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He will try for his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Mets W 4-3 Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/20/2023 Mets L 8-3 Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/22/2023 Brewers L 16-1 Home JT Chargois Corbin Burnes 9/23/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/24/2023 Brewers W 6-1 Home Edward Cabrera Freddy Peralta 9/26/2023 Mets - Away Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/27/2023 Mets - Away Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/28/2023 Mets - Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 9/29/2023 Pirates - Away Jesús Luzardo - 9/30/2023 Pirates - Away Edward Cabrera - 10/1/2023 Pirates - Away Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller

