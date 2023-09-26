How to Watch the Marlins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins play Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 22nd in baseball with 163 home runs. They average one per game.
- Miami's .406 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.
- The Marlins have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (649 total).
- The Marlins are 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Marlins batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Miami's 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 154 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Garrett is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Garrett will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.
- He will try for his third straight appearance without allowing an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|L 8-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 16-1
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Corbin Burnes
|9/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/24/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-1
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Freddy Peralta
|9/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
|9/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|-
|9/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|-
|10/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Mitch Keller
