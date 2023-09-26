New York Mets (71-85) will square off against the Miami Marlins (81-75) at Citi Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Francisco Lindor will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The Marlins have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (+105). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (9-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Joey Lucchesi - NYM (3-0, 2.88 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 40 (60.6%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 33-17 (winning 66% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Marlins have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Mets have won in 21, or 31.8%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mets have won 10 of 44 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 14th 3rd

