The New York Mets (71-85) host the Miami Marlins (81-75) in NL East play, at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the mound, while Joey Lucchesi (3-0) will take the ball for the Mets.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (9-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (3-0, 2.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (9-6) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 30 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Braxton Garrett vs. Mets

The Mets rank 19th in MLB with 687 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 205 home runs (11th in the league).

The Mets have gone 20-for-60 with seven doubles, a home run and four RBI in 13 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

The Mets will send Lucchesi (3-0) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to his opponents.

Lucchesi enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Lucchesi is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

In three of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Joey Lucchesi vs. Marlins

He meets a Marlins offense that ranks 26th in the league with 649 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .406 slugging percentage (18th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 163 home runs (22nd in the league).

Lucchesi has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five against the Marlins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.