Nick Fortes -- batting .172 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .204 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in 45.7% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.8% of them.
  • He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 23 games this year (24.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 24 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 45
.231 AVG .175
.296 OBP .230
.313 SLG .285
8 XBH 7
2 HR 4
16 RBI 9
21/10 K/BB 36/7
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lucchesi gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.88, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.