Nick Fortes -- batting .172 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .204 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 45.7% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.8% of them.

He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 23 games this year (24.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 24 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .231 AVG .175 .296 OBP .230 .313 SLG .285 8 XBH 7 2 HR 4 16 RBI 9 21/10 K/BB 36/7 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings