On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Brewers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Joey Lucchesi

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

De La Cruz enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368.

In 64.8% of his 145 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 145), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in 50 games this year (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 32.4% of his games this year (47 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 71 .293 AVG .223 .339 OBP .272 .449 SLG .388 27 XBH 24 8 HR 11 40 RBI 37 64/19 K/BB 72/20 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings