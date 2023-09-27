Bryan De La Cruz vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Brewers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|How to Watch Marlins vs Mets
|Marlins vs Mets Odds
|Marlins vs Mets Prediction
|Marlins vs Mets Player Props
|Marlins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .258 with 32 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- In 64.8% of his 145 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 145), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in 50 games this year (34.5%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32.4% of his games this year (47 of 145), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|71
|.293
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.272
|.449
|SLG
|.388
|27
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|37
|64/19
|K/BB
|72/20
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lucchesi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.